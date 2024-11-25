Syracuse, Onondaga County to hand out free water filters to some residents to reduce lead exposure

Onondaga County and the city of Syracuse will begin handing out free water filters this week to households made up of pregnant women and children under six-years old. It’s an initiative meant to reduce exposure to lead that could be in the water service lines in 2,700 homes in the city.

The issue exploded over the summer, when tests showed some city homes failing federal lead standards. It prompted local activists and outside environmental groups to call on the city to do something. Officials later said those tests were improperly conducted, and all subsequent tests, including ones announced last week, show the city’s water in compliance with EPA standards.

Onondaga County Health Commissioner Dr. Katie Anderson said while the city's water is safe, handing out Brita water pitchers to families that could be affected by high lead levels is still a good idea.

“We think that even if lead in water is a minor contributor to child EBLL (elevated blood lead levels), any contributor to elevated blood lead levels in children, we want to avoid and we want to minimize,” said Anderson. “And that's why we're partnering with the city to get these filters out."

The county has ordered 6,000 Brita pitchers that will be distributed through the WIC program, through schools, and during the Salvation Army Christmas Bureau Registration. This comes as the city prepares to replace lead water lines in 2,700 homes across the city. Anderson said this strategy is consistent with what other cities facing the same situation are doing.

“And that doesn't mean it's because there's an emergency or a crisis, they're just doing all that they can to minimize child lead exposure,” she said. “And if that has the benefit as well of making parents feel more reassured that we're doing all we can to protect their children, that's a double bonus."

Officials say the biggest source of lead exposure in children stems from paint in houses built before lead-based paint was banned in 1978. More than 10% of children tested in Syracuse have high levels of lead in their blood. It can cause developmental delays in young children, among other things.