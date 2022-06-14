© 2022 WRVO Public Media
Live Results: 2022 Primary Elections - June 14, 2022

Get live results from primaries in Maine, Nevada, North Dakota, and South Carolina on June 14, 2022.
Primary Election - June 14.png
Maine
Nevada
North Dakota
South Carolina
Maine

2022 Maine Primary Elections

Voting concludes Tuesday in the Maine primary elections. Notable primaries include a House race. Follow the results live.

Nevada

2022 Nevada Primary Elections

Voting concludes Tuesday in the Nevada primary elections. Notable primaries include governor, Senate, House, secretary of state and attorney general. Follow the results live.

North Dakota

2022 North Dakota Primary Elections

Voting concludes Tuesday in the North Dakota primary elections. Notable primaries include the race for Senate. Follow the results live.

South Carolina

Live Results: 2022 South Carolina Primary Elections

Voting concludes Tuesday in the South Carolina primary elections. Notable primaries include governor, Senate, House and attorney general. Follow the results live.