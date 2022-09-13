© 2022 WRVO Public Media
Live Results: 2022 Primary Elections - September 13, 2022

Get live results from primaries in New Hampshire and Rhode Island.
New Hampshire

Live Results: 2022 New Hampshire Primary Elections

Voting concludes Tuesday in New Hampshire's primary elections, including notable races for governor, Senate and U.S. House seats. Follow the results live.

Rhode Island

Live Results: Rhode Island Primary Elections

Voting concludes Tuesday in Rhode Island's primary elections, including notable races for governor and U.S. House seats. Follow the results live.