North Country 2024 Election Voting Information
Planning to vote early? Find locations and hours for your county below. Each link will take you directly to your county's official election information:
To see the candidates on the ballot for the North Country region please select a county below. Candidates who are running unopposed are not listed.
Congress - 21st District
- Democratic | Working Families - Paula Collins
- Republican | Conservative - Elise Stefanik
Congress - 24th District
- Democratic - David Wagenhauser
- Republican | Conservative - Claudia Tenney
