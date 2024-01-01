© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

North Country 2024 Election Voting Information

Planning to vote early? Find locations and hours for your county below. Each link will take you directly to your county's official election information:

County Early Voting Information

To see the candidates on the ballot for the North Country region please select a county below. Candidates who are running unopposed are not listed.

Congress - 21st District

  • Democratic | Working Families - Paula Collins
  • Republican | Conservative - Elise Stefanik

Congress - 24th District

  • Democratic - David Wagenhauser
  • Republican | Conservative - Claudia Tenney

Congress - 21st District

  • Democratic | Working Families - Paula Collins
  • Republican | Conservative - Elise Stefanik

Congress - 21st District

  • Democratic | Working Families - Paula Collins
  • Republican | Conservative - Elise Stefanik
Positioned Voting Guide Button
Back to Voting Guide