WRVO's 2024 Voting Guide
Election Day is November 5. Voters in New York will cast ballots for President, Congress, State Senate, State Assembly, a ballot measure, and a number of local races.
WRVO has put together this guide to help you navigate your options when it comes to voting. You’ll find information on registration deadlines, how and where to vote in person, whether on Election Day or during New York’s early voting period, and how to vote by absentee ballot if you wish.
WRVO has also created region-specific pages where you can find early voting information for your county (October 26 - November 3) as well as information regarding some of the important races taking place where you live. We will continue to update these pages as needed until November 5.
More registration information:
- New York State voter registration is available online including forms in English and Spanish.
- Register to vote in person at your local county board of elections.
- You may also register at your local DMV in person or online with your DMV-issued identification.
- Request voter registration by mail.
- If you need to submit a change of address it must be received by your local county board of elections at least 20 days before the general election.
Early voting:
Click on each region in the links above to find early voting information for your county.
In-person voting:
On Election Day, November 5, polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. Find your local polling place.
Absentee voting:
- Apply for an absentee ballot: English, Spanish
- Applications must be mailed to your local county board of elections.
- Deadlines for Military and Overseas Voting vary from other absentee ballots. For more information see the New York State Board of Elections website.
- If you request or cast and return an absentee ballot, you cannot go to the polls and cast an in-person ballot. According to the NYS Board of Elections, “New York State voters are no longer permitted to cast a ballot on a voting machine if they have already been issued an early mail, accessible, or absentee ballot for that election. Voters who have already been issued a ballot can still vote in person using an affidavit ballot. The affidavit ballot will be kept separate until the election is completed. Election officials will verify whether the voter’s early mail, accessible, or absentee ballot has been received. If the voter’s ballot has been received, the affidavit ballot will not be counted. If the voter’s ballot has not been received, the affidavit ballot will be counted."
- You may return the ballot in any of the following ways:
- Bring it to your County Board of Elections Office no later than November 5 by 9 p.m.
- Bring it to an early voting poll site in your county between October 26 and November 3.
- Bringing it to a poll site in your county on November 5 by 9 p.m.
- If you mail in your ballot, your ballot must be postmarked by November 5 and received by your county Board of Elections office by November 12.
Want to be a poll worker?
From the New York State Board of Elections: "The right to vote is one of our nation's oldest and most important entitlements, and with this right comes responsibility. Free and open elections are the basis on which this country was formed and you can make a difference by becoming a poll worker to help protect those freedoms."
If you want to help out by becoming a poll worker, learn more here. And yes, you get paid!