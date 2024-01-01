WRVO's 2024 Voting Guide

Election Day is November 5. Voters in New York will cast ballots for President, Congress, State Senate, State Assembly, a ballot measure, and a number of local races.

WRVO has put together this guide to help you navigate your options when it comes to voting. You’ll find information on registration deadlines, how and where to vote in person, whether on Election Day or during New York’s early voting period, and how to vote by absentee ballot if you wish.