Kimberly Adams is the host and senior editor of “Marketplace Morning Report,” a roundup of the weekday’s top economic and business headlines, all delivered in under 10 minutes.

Prior to her role on the morning show, Adams was the host and senior editor of the Marketplace podcast “Make Me Smart.” She was also Marketplace’s senior Washington correspondent, reporting from the nation’s capital on the way politics, technology, and economics show up in our everyday lives.

Adams’ reporting focuses on empowering listeners with the tools they need to more deeply engage with the economy, society, and our democracy.

Adams is the former host of APM’s "Call to Mind," a series of programs airing on public radio stations nationwide aimed at changing the national conversation about mental health.

Previously, Kimberly was a foreign correspondent based in Cairo, Egypt, reporting on the political, social, and economic upheaval following the Arab Spring for news organizations around the world. She has received awards for her work from the National Press Club, the National Association of Black Journalists, the Religion Communicators Council, and the Association for Women in Communication.