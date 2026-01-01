Nil Köksal is an award-winning journalist and broadcaster with more than 20 years of experience and a passion for telling stories in all of their nuance and complexity.

Before joining As It Happens in 2022, Nil hosted CBC Radio's World Report, taking viewers on a trip around Canada and the world every morning. She also took the show on the road to bring listeners live coverage from London as Brexit took effect, and to Windsor for the royal wedding.

She is known for her live reporting and agility when news breaks. She covered the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, and has hosted several network specials, including the historic installation of Gov. Gen. Mary Simon in 2021.

Nil was a foreign correspondent for CBC News in Istanbul, heading up the network's bureau there between 2015 and 2018.

Her work has also taken her to Syria, South Korea, Tunisia, the U.S. and the U.K.

She is a winner and two-time Canadian Screen Award nominee.

She loves the range of conversations As it Happens allows her to have, and says: "Every show is full of surprises, laughter, and sometimes even tears. It is a joy to share those emotions with our audience and learn about the world together every day."