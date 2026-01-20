© 2026 WRVO Public Media
A smiling man with short black hair wearing glasses, a light collared shirt, and a blue pullover

Samuel King

Capitol News Bureau reporter

Samuel King is a Capitol News Bureau reporter for the New York Public News Network, producing multimedia stories on issues of statewide interest and importance. Before starting his position in December 2025, he was a weekend anchor and enterprise reporter for WSLS10 in Roanoke, Virginia.

King is a Queens native and graduate of Northwestern University.

Follow him on Twitter/X or write to him at: sking@wxxi.org.