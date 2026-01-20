Samuel KingCapitol News Bureau reporter
Samuel King is a Capitol News Bureau reporter for the New York Public News Network, producing multimedia stories on issues of statewide interest and importance. Before starting his position in December 2025, he was a weekend anchor and enterprise reporter for WSLS10 in Roanoke, Virginia.
King is a Queens native and graduate of Northwestern University.
Follow him on Twitter/X or write to him at: sking@wxxi.org.
-
A strong year on Wall Street is helping net the state more than $10 billion in unexpected revenue.