Due to construction at SUNY Polytechnic, WRVN will be off the air from approximately 6 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 10.
Politics and Government

NY GOP gubernatorial candidate alleges Zeldin campaign violated campaign finance laws

WRVO | By Vaughn Golden
Published June 9, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT
Harry Wilson (left) is alleging that Rep. Lee Zeldin (right) violated campaign finance laws ahead of the Republican primary election for governor.
Vaughn Golden
/
WSKG News
Harry Wilson (left) is alleging that Rep. Lee Zeldin (right) violated campaign finance laws ahead of the Republican primary election for governor.

(WSKG News) Harry Wilson is suing fellow Republican gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin, alleging the party-backed challenger violated campaign finance laws.

Wilson’s lawsuit filed in Albany County Supreme Court Wednesday evening asks the court to grant an injunction prohibiting Zeldin’s campaign from making any more expenditures of some campaign funds ahead of the June 28 primary election.

The lawsuit alleges Zeldin’s campaign improperly exceeded limits on how much donors can contribute to a single candidate ahead of a primary election by transferring funds from a separate joint account he holds with lieutenant governor candidate Alison Esposito.

The joint Zeldin-Esposito 2022 account has transferred just over $720,000 to Zeldin’s individual campaign account, according to Board of Elections campaign finance filings submitted as of May 27.

Additionally, the lawsuit argues that Zeldin continued raising funds through the federal campaign account he used while running for Congress. Federal campaign finance filings show that Zeldin raised almost $38,000 through his federal account during the first quarter of 2022. The same filings show he transferred $75,000 to his state account in January.

“He believes in a different set of rules for insiders like him,” Wilson said in a statement to WSKG Thursday. “This is yet another example of why he will never be elected governor.”

Zeldin’s campaign called Wilson’s lawsuit a “political stunt.”

“Knowing Harry Wilson can’t win on the merits, now he’s trying to cheat,” Zeldin’s campaign wrote in a statement to WSKG. “These are the types of desperate efforts you employ when you’re fourth in a four-way primary.

*This story has been updated to include comment from Zeldin’s campaign.

Politics and Government NY state newsregional news2022 electionlee zeldinHarry Wilson
Vaughn Golden