Tenney hosting tele-town hall meeting Wednesday

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-Canandaigua) is hosting a tele-town hall event Wednesday evening.

The town hall will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday by phone.

The Congresswoman previously held a tele-town hall in February.

"Participants who join the call can ask questions, provide feedback through interactive polls, and hear directly from Congresswoman Tenney on a range of important issues in the district and across the country," a press release announcing the town hall reads.

To rsvp for the town hall you can call Tenney's office at 202-225-3665 or click here. Constituents can also dial in directly to the call at 833-419-0132.

Tenney represents New York's 24th Congressional District which stretches from the North Country through central New York, the Finger Lakes region and western New York.