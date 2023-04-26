© 2023 WRVO Public Media
Politics and Government

Tenney hosting tele-town hall meeting Wednesday

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published April 26, 2023 at 4:52 AM EDT
Claudia Tenney New York Farm Bureau.jpg
Ava Pukatch
/
WRVO
Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.) was prevented the New York Farm Bureau’s Friend of the Farm Bureau Award by Oswego Farm Bureau President Bruce Gibson following her Farm Bill listening session in Oswego on April 5, 2023.

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-Canandaigua) is hosting a tele-town hall event Wednesday evening.

The town hall will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday by phone.

The Congresswoman previously held a tele-town hall in February.

"Participants who join the call can ask questions, provide feedback through interactive polls, and hear directly from Congresswoman Tenney on a range of important issues in the district and across the country," a press release announcing the town hall reads.

To rsvp for the town hall you can call Tenney's office at 202-225-3665 or click here. Constituents can also dial in directly to the call at 833-419-0132.

Tenney represents New York's 24th Congressional District which stretches from the North Country through central New York, the Finger Lakes region and western New York.

Ava Pukatch
Ava Pukatch joined the WRVO news team in September 2022. She previously reported for WCHL in Chapel Hill, NC and earned a degree in Journalism and Media from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At UNC, Ava was a Stembler Scholar and a reporter and producer for the award-winning UNC Hussman broadcast Carolina Connection. In her free time, Ava enjoys theatre, coffee and cheering on Tar Heel sports. Find her on Twitter @apukatch.
