Rep. Williams missing votes this week due to heart surgery complication

Rep. Brandon Williams (R-Sennett) is missing the rest of the votes this week in the U.S. House of Representatives due to complications following his heart surgery.

The Congressman had a heart bypass two weeks ago and returned to Congress last week.

“Doctors are pleased with the pace of the Congressman's recovery from his surgery," Williams' communication director Taylor Weyeneth said. "However, a complication has arisen that requires immediate treatment and will prevent the Congressman from fulfilling his House duties for the remainder of the week."

Williams is being treated at George Washington University Hospital. Weyeneth did not elaborate on what the medical complication was.

“No further comment will be given at this time to respect the privacy of the Congressman and his family—giving him the time necessary to fully heal and resume his full schedule on behalf of the people of Central New York and the Mohawk Valley," Weyeneth said.

Williams represents the 22nd Congressional District consisting of Onondaga, Oneida and Madison counties and a small portion of Oswego county.

