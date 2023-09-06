Phase 2 of Syracuse's new trash cart rollout now underway

The second phase of trash cart rollouts in the city of Syracuse is now underway.

Starting this week, more city residents will see new trash carts lining the streets. An initial trash cart rollout across 20% of the city was met with success and the remaining 80% will receive their trash carts by September 16. The second rollout will begin on the city's north side, eventually making its way across the city, delivering carts to over 36,000 properties.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh is calling the rollout one of the biggest accomplishments for city operations.

“I can't think of any more significant change that we have made to city government operations that will benefit our workers more than this trash cart rollout,” Walsh said.

A six week grace period will put a pause on fines for incorrectly using the trash carts. During the six weeks, warnings will be issued to residents with any trash violations. Walsh said the warnings and fines are not meant to punish residents, but help them learn the new system.

“Our goal is not to be punitive, our goal is to help educate the community,” Walsh said. “And if Phase 1 is any indication, and we believe it is, it’s going to be a win-win.”

Syracuse Common Council is looking to reduce the usual $200 fine to $75 for trash cart rollout related citations. Instructions on how to operate the carts will be placed in the carts for delivery.

