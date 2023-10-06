$529 million proposed for Oneida County 2024 budget, no property tax increase

There will be no county tax increases for property owners in Oneida County, if County Executive Anthony Picente’s budget stands. Picente proposed a $529 million budget to lawmakers Thursday that is bigger than last year.

"For the 11th consecutive year, we have not raised the property tax levy," Picente said. "That means that we're not asking for more money from our taxpayers."

Instead, it’s being balanced by an $11 million increase in anticipated sales tax revenue.

"With the influx that we're seeing as a result of the Nexus Center and other tourism aspects in the county that sales tax growth has been very consistent and so I'm not concerned about that number,” Picente said.

Picente’s budget does expect more money from people who visit Oneida County and buy things or eat at restaurants. The spending plan estimates of sales tax revenue is up $11 million over last year.

Picente said that takes into account increases in sales tax over the last few years, some of that from new tourism venues that spur spending. He said that’s necessary, because it’s becoming increasingly difficult to come up with a budget due to more spending requirements from Albany. State mandates currently make up 90% of the county’s yearly budget.

"That's why we have to continue to invest and put in facilities and programming that generates more activity and revenue because of the challenges by the state," Picente said.

The budget includes investments in the Cornell Cooperative Extension facility, the REA Wing at Union Station in Utica, and plans to bring the Utica Health Clinic into the county office building.

County lawmakers will look through the spending proposals with a vote in early November.

To view the full 2024 budget proposal, click here.

