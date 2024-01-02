© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Tim Burtis elected chairman of Onondaga County Legislature

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published January 2, 2024 at 5:33 PM EST
Tim Burtis takes the chairman seat of the Onondaga County Legislature on Jan. 2, 2024
Ava Pukatch
/
WRVO
Tim Burtis takes the chairman seat of the Onondaga County Legislature on Jan. 2, 2024

Republican Tim Burtis was elected chairman of the Onondaga County Legislature during its first meeting of the year Tuesday.

Burtis, in his fourth full term of office, was elected chairman by an 11 to 6 vote over Democratic nominee Chris Ryan. The votes fell among party lines. Ryan and legislator Brian May were reelected to their respective floor leader positions.

May nominated Burtis for chairman.

"The chair sets and prioritizes our agenda," May said. "This is very, very important and protects our authority as defined by the County Charter and ensures good legislative process for all of us. Outside of these chambers, the chair is the face, the voice, the leader of this body, Tim Burtis, will do all of these things well."

"He has been a stalwart member of this legislature for several years now," May continued. "He is virtuous. He is exceedingly fair. And he stands by his beliefs. And most importantly, he stands by every vote he's ever made."

Burtis spoke briefly as he took the chairman's seat.

"Thank you I appreciate that," Burtis said. "And look forward to a good time together and we will need to work at it together."

Minority Leader Ryan said they're ready to get to work.

"We want to get to work to make sure that a lot of the $30 million with the seniors and the housing, a lot of our projects start moving forward," Ryan said. "We need some oversight on those for the beginning. And then we plan on working together. I mean, obviously, our plan is always as we start this new venture for the next 24 months, the expectation is to work together in collaboration and that's what we want to do."
Ava Pukatch
Ava Pukatch joined the WRVO news team in September 2022. She previously reported for WCHL in Chapel Hill, NC and earned a degree in Journalism and Media from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At UNC, Ava was a Stembler Scholar and a reporter and producer for the award-winning UNC Hussman broadcast Carolina Connection. In her free time, Ava enjoys theatre, coffee and cheering on Tar Heel sports. Find her on Twitter @apukatch.
