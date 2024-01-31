NY Farm Bureau urges 'common sense' energy policy, sees positive momentum with NYS budget

As budget season continues, New York’s Farm Bureau is looking for state support on a few key issues.

The New York Farm Bureau is commending Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed budget in a few different areas, including workforce development, farm safety, environmental protection and research. David Fisher, the president of the New York Farm Bureau, said there is a lot to look forward to.

“New York Farm Bureau has been in discussions with the governor’s office and the state legislature and there is a lot of positive momentum, out of the gate, with the governor’s proposed budget,” Fisher said.

But he said concerns lie in ensuring a “common sense” energy policy is adopted.

“We just need a common sense, reliable food production policy and not go too far too fast,” Fisher said.

He said while farmers understand the importance of environmental protection, exemptions will have to be made in order to successfully electrify the industry and meet state energy goals.

“Farmers understand the need to take action to support our climate and to mitigate the extreme impacts that our farms have seen, but we’re worried that there’s too great a push for electrification before we can successfully adopt it,” Fisher said.

Fisher said the Farm Bureau is also looking for assurances that the state’s power grid can support the level of electrical production and consumption needed.

The Farm Bureau is also looking for the state’s support on fairness for craft beverage makers shipping products.

New York Farm Bureau Director of Public Policy, Jeff Williams, said they are looking for a few assurances. He said fairness in the farm beverage industry is a must and product shipping should be expanded out from just wine producers.

“Unfortunately, you know, we have a burgeoning farm beverage system in this state, and breweries, cideries and distilleries don’t have that option,” Williams said. “And so we really view this as a parody bill to have those producers have the same rights as wine producers.”

Williams added that Extended Producer Responsibility guidelines should also be adjusted to set realistic expectations for the farm industry.

