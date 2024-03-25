Rep. Williams says number of 'conservative wins' in House approved spending bill

Central New York Rep. Brandon Williams (R-Sennett) said there are a few wins with the recently passed spending bill.

Last Friday, the House passed a$1.2 trillion spending bill that would fund most of the federal government through September, and avoided a partial government shutdown. During a news conference Saturday, Williams said despite the difficulties, he and his colleagues were able to negotiate what he is calling “a number of important victories.”

“It’s like a big battleship, it takes a long time to turn Congress around and to reform spending,” Williams said. “But I actually view these as big conservative wins that we are starting to turn back against President Biden’s spending and his irresponsible budgets.”

Williams also said he fully supports Speaker Mike Johnson’s work in managing a “historic” government divide.

“What kind of win can you get, and I think he’s done a masterful job of keeping the government open, providing a record pay increased or our military particularly our young military, soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines and keeping the process moving of good governance in the middle of this historically divided government,” Williams said.

He said it would be irresponsible to oust another House speaker.

“Everyone has the right to voice their disappointment or their frustration in different ways. I don’t think it’s constructive to take our nation through another moment like we did with Speaker McCarthy, particularly seeing how dangerous the world is right now.”

