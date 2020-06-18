Coronavirus in New York: Latest briefings and information

The WRVO newsroom will use this space to provide updated numbers and the latest briefings from officials about the coronavirus and COVID-19 in New York.

New York cases by the numbers, according to the New York State Health Department:

Confirmed cases of COVID-19: 4,744,126 (as of January 26 at 2:00 p.m.)

COVID-19 related deaths: 65,250

All New Yorkers ages 12 and up are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Click here to find a vaccine appointment.

Find out if you are eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot and make an appointment.

New York has launched a "report card" that keeps track of the number of positive tests in school districts across the state. Find your school district here.

The State University of New York has launched a dashboard to keep track of COVID-19 at the system's 64 campuses. Get the latest numbers here.

All of our coverage of the coronavirus outbreak from WRVO and NPR can be found here.

If you think you have the coronavirus, or have questions about the disease, please call your healthcare provider, or call the Novel Coronavirus Hotline at 1-888-364-3065.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have provided a list of answers to frequently asked questions about the coronavirus. Here are the latest numbers on the outbreak in the United States.

Latest Briefings

Gov. Kathy Hochul (last update & announcement held January 25)

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon (last briefing held January 18)