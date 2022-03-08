La Jerne Terry Cornish named Ithaca College president

The Ithaca College Board of Trustees confirmed Dr. La Jerne Terry Cornish as its next president.

Cornish served as interim president since last summer after Dr. Shirley Collado stepped down to an advisory position at the private college before moving to the non-profit sector. Prior to that, Cornish served as provost.

“I’m also realistic about the challenges we face,” Cornish said at an event formally announcing her appointment Monday. “All over the higher education landscape, we are challenged by declining enrollments. We are challenged by issues of access and affordability. These things are not unique to IC. The constant is change, and that has to be the constant moving forward.”

Cornish takes over as Ithaca College continues to progress through significant change and challenges as an institution.

Last year, the college eliminated over 100 full-time faculty positions last year in addition to support staff and other cuts around the institution. The college also announced that two of its most notable programs – music and theater – would combine into one college. Four of the college’s five schools are being led by interim deans.

Before coming to Ithaca College, Cornish served as an associate provost at Goucher College. She holds a doctorate in language, literacy and culture from the University of Maryland Baltimore County and a masters in education from Goucher College.

Cornish assumes the role of president effective immediately.