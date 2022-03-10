New classes at Syracuse University highlight cannabis industry

New classes at Syracuse University are focusing on the growth of the cannabis industry.

Green Flower CEO Max Simon said he expects cannabis to create between 60,000 and 80,000 jobs in New York state over the next few years alone. That’s why his company is training workers and students for these emerging careers.

"I think a lot of people still don't recognize the absolute kind of significant growth that's happening in this sector and what a really seriously exciting career and business opportunity it is," said Simon.

Now, Green Flower in partnering with S.U. to offer cannabis-related online programs to students in four areas: Healthcare & Medicine, Agriculture & Horticulture, Law & Policy, and the Business of Cannabis.

Art Thomas is the executive director of the Office of Professional Acceleration and Microcredentials at S.U. He said the university has heard from people who want to learn more about the cannabis field, and he hopes the new program will provide a clear set of facts about this rapidly changing industry.

"It's providing the specific ability to say, 'Now I understand enough about this, so no matter what happens in the industry, and/or what happens in regulations and all of that, I'll know where I am. I'll know where to go. I'll know how to go from here,’" said Thomas.

Thomas said the university plans to stay in touch with Governor Hochul’s office and industry leaders to help provide students with the most current information about regulations and potential careers.

And Simon said it’s a field just waiting for qualified applicants.

"There's not a lot of well-trained people who have a background in cannabis, an understanding of cannabis, who understand the cannabis industry,” he said. “This is ultimately why our programs are so critical to the industry."

Registration is open through Friday, March 11th. For more information, click here.