SUNY Oswego among schools with rising enrollment

College admissions are rising all over the country, including at SUNY Oswego,

The college had one of the biggest incoming classes in 20 years with more than 2,400 student enrolling for fall 2022. SUNY Oswego's director of admissions, Rodrick Andrews, said that he was excited and surprised at the increase.

"I expected there to be growth, I did not expect it to be as large as it was," Andrews said. "We were really, really happy to see how our students reacted to how many students wanted to come and be a Laker."

Andrews said that this rise in enrollment comes after serious enrollment declines in the past few years.

"I think for a lot of colleges it's a sigh of relief," Andrews said. "Over the last — even pre-pandemic — we were seeing that a lot of college admissions sort of flattened out or declined."

Despite larger applicant pools, students should not be worried about their acceptance letters. Andrews said that it is quality over quantity that matters.

"With the applicant pool being larger, it actually doesn't hurt somebody's ability to get into the institution," Andrews said. "It's really, I would say, it goes with the quality of the application."

Andrews said that those looking to enter into higher education should get their applications in, the earlier the better.

"I would tell them to get their applications in early," Andrews said. "Most schools do either early action and the earlier you get your application in, before schools go to rolling admission, the easier it is to have a decision."

Students looking to learn more about the college admissions process can visit https://bigfuture.collegeboard.org/.