CNY nonprofit organizations looking forward to Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday, a global celebration of generosity is celebrating its tenth anniversary Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday is celebrated the Tuesday after Thanksgiving and aims to encourage community donations and generosity. A number of central New York organizations are participating in Giving Tuesday this year, among them, the United Way.

Nancy Kern Eaton, president of the United Way of Central New York is excited to see what the community will do to help celebrate.

“What I hope is that everyone will choose to make a difference in a way that is meaningful to them,” Eaton said.

While Giving Tuesday only lasts one day, the movement encourages people to maintain lasting relationships with community organizations. Eaton said that the continued support is what makes a difference in communities.

“That’s really what organizations need most of all,” Eaton said. “People who are with them and stick with them and want to ensure that that organization is able to meet their mission, whatever it is.”

Eaton added that Giving Tuesday is a great way for community organizations to encourage more community involvement.

“Anything that encourages people to learn more about what is happening in the community and really to become involved in whatever types of causes matter, I really believe that it is important and very fulfilling, ” Eaton said.

The United Way of Central New York will receive matching donations up to $5,000 in celebration of Giving Tuesday. To donate, visit https://unitedway-cny.org/.

To learn more about the Giving Tuesday movement, visit https://www.givingtuesday.org/.

To learn more about what CNY organizations are participating in Giving Tuesday initiatives this year, visit https://cnytuesdays.com/giving-tuesday-2022/.

