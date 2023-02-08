© 2023 WRVO Public Media
Regional News

Walsh, Hochul address young people in Syracuse accessing guns

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published February 8, 2023 at 7:06 PM EST
Syracuse Police confiscated gun
Syracuse Police Department
On Friday, February 3, 2023, Syracuse Police Department arrested a 14-year-old who was in possession of a Glock 17, 9mm, with a 50 round capacity drum magazine. Police say the firearm had an aftermarket attachment referred to as a "switch" which allows the firearm to function in a fully automatic capacity.

Several gun-related incidents that have occurred in Syracuse recently have involved young people.

In the past several weeks, a 5-year-old kindergarten student was found in possession of a gun magazine, ammunition and a razor blade in their backpack, a 14-year-old was arrested for possession of a modified fully automatic handgun and 50 round drum magazine and an 11-year-old girl was murdered in a drive by shooting which led to the arrest of a 16-year-old, 18-year-old and 20-year-old.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said the problems the city is facing are reflective of challenges not only affecting Syracuse, but also the rest of the country.

"We need to have at the federal level more common sense gun laws that make it more difficult for people that shouldn't be in possession of firearms to get in possession of firearms," Walsh said.

During her recent visit to Syracuse, Gov. Kathy Hochul said her proposed budget includes increased funding to $337 million to combat gun violence.

"What we're doing here in Syracuse and across the state is giving more resources to localities," Hochul said. "We're here to help. You need state police with you on the streets, they're going to be there for you. More money for community investment, for community policing, developing a bridge — a relationship of trust between police and their communities."

Hochul also mentioned the need for alternatives to help kids get better options.

"You can set people on a path where they don't have to turn to violence or getting that sense of family in a gang that they might be missing from home," Hochul said.

That's something Walsh stressed saying there's a need to support everyone in the community at every age level.

"The challenges that we're talking about, whether it's gun violence, whether it's poverty or crime, these are generational problems," Walsh said. "Oftentimes if you find a child that is struggling with these areas, it's because their parents are struggling"

Ava Pukatch
Ava Pukatch joined the WRVO news team in September 2022.
