© 2023 WRVO Public Media
bg.jpg
Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional News

CNY under winter weather advisory. Ice accumulation likely.

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published February 22, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST
Plow-Will_MerydithFlickr.jpg
Will Merydith
/
via Flickr

New York officials are urging caution as a winter storm hits the state Wednesday and Thursday. They are warning of potential power outages throughout the state due to snow mixing with sleet and ice.

"Most of Upstate New York is preparing for another winter storm that could bring a foot or more of snow in the North Country, and a wintry mix of ice and sleet that will impact travel Wednesday through Thursday," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "New Yorkers in impacted regions should take action now to prepare for the incoming snow and ice, as power outages and hazardous travel are a concern this week."

AAA Western and Central New York advises to remain cautious if you must drive — increasing your following distance to eight to ten seconds and accelerating and decelerating slowly to avoid skids.

The state department of public service says it has 6,900 utility workers available statewide for responding to damages and power outages. This includes additional staffing secured by National Grid and NYSEG/RG&E.

"Winter returns this week with a foot of snow for the North Country and up to a half foot of snow for areas just north of the Thruway between Syracuse and Albany," Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said. "Snowfall and ice accumulation Wednesday into Thursday will lead to dangerous travel conditions and the potential for power outages. New Yorkers in these areas should pay close attention to their local forecast and take all necessary precautions if traveling."

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory in effect through 10 a.m. Thursday for much of central New York. The advisory is in effect in Oswego and northern Cayuga through 6 p.m. Thursday.

Tags
Regional News winter weatherRegional News
Ava Pukatch
Ava Pukatch joined the WRVO news team in September 2022. She previously reported for WCHL in Chapel Hill, NC and earned a degree in Journalism and Media from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At UNC, Ava was a Stembler Scholar and a reporter and producer for the award-winning UNC Hussman broadcast Carolina Connection. In her free time, Ava enjoys theatre, coffee and cheering on Tar Heel sports. Find her on Twitter @apukatch.
See stories by Ava Pukatch