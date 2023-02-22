CNY under winter weather advisory. Ice accumulation likely.

New York officials are urging caution as a winter storm hits the state Wednesday and Thursday. They are warning of potential power outages throughout the state due to snow mixing with sleet and ice.

"Most of Upstate New York is preparing for another winter storm that could bring a foot or more of snow in the North Country, and a wintry mix of ice and sleet that will impact travel Wednesday through Thursday," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "New Yorkers in impacted regions should take action now to prepare for the incoming snow and ice, as power outages and hazardous travel are a concern this week."

AAA Western and Central New York advises to remain cautious if you must drive — increasing your following distance to eight to ten seconds and accelerating and decelerating slowly to avoid skids.

Plows will be out tonight and tomorrow. The safest place to be is at least 4🚗🚗🚗🚗car lengths behind the plow where the road is freshly cleared! pic.twitter.com/0Vyif43gky — NYSDOT (@NYSDOT) February 22, 2023

The state department of public service says it has 6,900 utility workers available statewide for responding to damages and power outages. This includes additional staffing secured by National Grid and NYSEG/RG&E.

"Winter returns this week with a foot of snow for the North Country and up to a half foot of snow for areas just north of the Thruway between Syracuse and Albany," Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said. "Snowfall and ice accumulation Wednesday into Thursday will lead to dangerous travel conditions and the potential for power outages. New Yorkers in these areas should pay close attention to their local forecast and take all necessary precautions if traveling."

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory in effect through 10 a.m. Thursday for much of central New York. The advisory is in effect in Oswego and northern Cayuga through 6 p.m. Thursday.

