Jim Boeheim retires after 47 years as Syracuse coach

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim is retiring after 47 years of leading the university's basketball program, the team announced Wednesday after a loss knocked them out of the ACC Conference Tournament.

The Hall of Fame coach who transformed Syracuse into a basketball power, won a national title in 2003 and kept a pained, irascible visage from the bench during almost a half century as coach at his alma mater will be replaced by longtime assistant Adrian Autry, the school said in a statement.

"Nearly 60 years ago, Jim Boeheim '66, G'73 first arrived on the Syracuse University campus as an undergraduate student and walk-on with the men's basketball team," the statement reads. "Little did he know that six decades later, he'd be one of college basketball's winningest head coaches, a national champion, a Hall of Famer and one of the most prominent alumni in Syracuse University history."

