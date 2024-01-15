4 Onondaga County sites nominated for historic status

Four Syracuse sites are nominated to the State and National Registers of Historic Places.

The sites up for historic status are the H.A. Moyer Factory Complex, the J.F. O'Connor Sales Company Garage, the Marshall & Son Warehouse and the Kemp and Burpee and Brown-Lipe Company Factory Buildings.

Robert Searing is the curator of history at the Onondaga Historical Association.

"It speaks well to their significance, particularly these four buildings I mean three of them in particular, to the industrial history of the community," Searing said, "which is, I think, the reason that they're being put up. And then I would venture to guess that the old car garage on East Genesee Street is probably added to the list because of its connection to Ward Wellington Ward, who is, since the 1970s really become one of the more famous architects in the area."

The H.A. Moyer Factory Complex dealt with carriage and automobile manufacturing from the late nineteenth through the early twentieth century. The J.F. O'Connor Sales Company Garage was an early automobile garage and dealership. The Marshall & Son Warehouse, or One Webster's Landing, is a rare surviving example of architect Archimedes Russell's work. It housed the hide and wool business of Jacob Marshall, a Jewish Bavarian immigrant. The Kemp and Burpee Company produced a patented manure spreader. The Brown-Lipe Company made gears and transmissions related to the auto industry.

Once properties are approved to the state registry, they'll be nominated to the national registry. Searing says inclusion on the registries comes with certain tax breaks for building owners to preserve their structures.

"It allows people to use leverage, economic leverage to better these properties and get them back to where they were all at one point or another, as you know, fully functioning centers of activity and and hives of economic development," said Searing, "which I think is a good thing across the board for the City of Syracuse."

In total, 36 properties were nominated to the state and national registers of historic places.