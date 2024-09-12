McMahon proposes 2025 budget, includes property tax decrease, housing funds

It's budget season in Onondaga County and legislators are beginning work on the county executive's proposed financial plan.

In a budget presentation to the county legislature Thursday, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon outlined key initiatives in a proposed $1.562 billion budget. McMahon highlighted investments in poverty, infrastructure and economic development as being top priorities.

The proposed budget features a 9% property tax decrease and new housing investments, something McMahon said is key to meeting county housing goals.

"We're asking for $275,000 from the legislature for a second phase to our housing study where they can identify programs or investments that they believe county government can help fill those gaps so we can get to the housing units we need," McMahon said.

McMahon also highlighted investments into child services including mental health services and increasing caseworker positions to the Child Welfare Division. McMahon said the proposal to increase caseworkers is a direct result of recommendations made following the deaths of two county youths this past year.

"We'll have more people in the field so we're confident during peak times of the year when we have surge caseloads we'll be able to adequately still engage at high levels with families," McMahon said.

Additional investments in lead poisoning prevention and awareness and expanding educational opportunities were also among the initiatives in the proposed budget.

Legislature Chairman Tim Burtis said he's satisfied with the proposed budget. He said as the legislature deliberates, they'll be focusing on revenue lines.

"This is a lean budget, some of the challenges really are as far as sales tax, that's really our main generator, how is that coming in," Burtis said.

The legislature will review the budget over the next two weeks and will vote on the budget in early October.