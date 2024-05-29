-
Syracuse-native NASA astronaut Jeanette Epps was set to head to space Saturday night, but bad weather postponed the launch until Sunday.
NASA Astronaut Jeanette Epps is a Syracuse native and part of the SpaceX Crew-8 Mission where she will spend half a year on the International Space Station.
A professor at SUNY Oswego is using a grant to improve the design of electric vehicle technology with the goal of decreasing charging time.
On this week's episode of the Campbell Conversations, Grant Reeher speaks with Maurice Isserman and Stewart Weaver, the authors of, "Fallen Giants: A History of Himalayan Mountaineering from the Age of Empire to the Age of Extremes."
Scientists at SUNY Upstate in Syracuse, have some advice on where to check for ticks on your body. Upstate’s Citizen Science Tick Testing Program has been…
A new study of dinosaur eggs, as well as a football-size egg from Antarctica, shows how some ancient creatures relied on soft shells rather than hard ones.
Dyson's ideas often occupied a space between science fiction and science. He helped design, among other things, a nuclear reactor that could be safely operated "even in the hands of an idiot."
Modern genomes from Nigeria and Sierra Leone show signals that scientists call "ghost" DNA — from an unknown human ancestor. That means that prehistoric humans likely procreated with an unknown group.
New research shows that climate change and habitat loss are causing widespread decline among bumblebees in North America and Europe — and putting ecosystems that depend on these pollinators at risk.
Some wolf puppies will unexpectedly play "fetch," researchers say, showing that an urge to retrieve a ball might be an ancient wolf trait and not a result of dog domestication.
Last year's data collected by the agencies is the latest confirmation that the Earth is steadily getting hotter. The planet is now almost 1 degree Celsius warmer than it was in the mid-20th century.