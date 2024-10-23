NASA astronaut from Syracuse heads back to Earth after 7 months in space
A NASA Astronaut from Syracuse is headed back to Earth after spending more than seven months in space. The NASA SpaceX Crew-8 mission undocked from the International Space Station at 5:05 p.m. on Wednesday.
Epps, who is originally from Syracuse, was part of the SpaceX Crew-8 mission that blasted into space back in March. The crew of four left Earth on a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.
During her time in space, Epps and the crew conducted scientific research like surveying for antibiotic-resistant organisms, studying how spaceflight affects immune function and bioprinting human tissues.
Hurricane Milton and other unfavorable weather conditions had delayed the Crew-8 astronauts' return to Earth.
Targeted splashdown is set for approximately 3:29 a.m. Friday off the coast of Florida. Follow Dragon's progress back to Earth here.