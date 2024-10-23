NASA astronaut from Syracuse heads back to Earth after 7 months in space

A NASA Astronaut from Syracuse is headed back to Earth after spending more than seven months in space. The NASA SpaceX Crew-8 mission undocked from the International Space Station at 5:05 p.m. on Wednesday.

Epps, who is originally from Syracuse, was part of the SpaceX Crew-8 mission that blasted into space back in March. The crew of four left Earth on a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.

(April 10, 2024) --- Expedition 70 Flight Engineer and NASA astronaut Jeanette Epps smiles for a portrait abaord the International Space Station's Columbus laboratory module. She had finished conducting a HAM radio session with Italian students who asked Epps several questions about living and working in space. / NASA iss071e006723 (April 10, 2024) --- Expedition 70 Flight Engineer and NASA astronaut Jeanette Epps smiles for a portrait abaord the International Space Station's Columbus laboratory module. She had finished conducting a HAM radio session with Italian students who asked Epps several questions about living and working in space.

NASA (March 14, 2024) --- Expedition 70 Flight Engineer and NASA astronaut Jeanette Epps prepares tubes to collect samples from the crew for the Immunity Assay investigation. Immunity Assay looks at the impact of spaceflight on cellular immune functions in blood samples, tests that could only previously be conducted on Earth.

During her time in space, Epps and the crew conducted scientific research like surveying for antibiotic-resistant organisms, studying how spaceflight affects immune function and bioprinting human tissues.

Hurricane Milton and other unfavorable weather conditions had delayed the Crew-8 astronauts' return to Earth.

Targeted splashdown is set for approximately 3:29 a.m. Friday off the coast of Florida. Follow Dragon's progress back to Earth here.