Epilepsy care, artificial intelligence, fecal transplants

Neurologists and neurosurgeons believe they can help patients who have uncontrolled seizures with regenerative cell therapy implants. And the biotherapeutics company behind this new treatment says the first two patients to try it have seen their seizures reduced by more than 90 percent. One of those patients was treated at Upstate, and in this episode of "HealthLink on Air," we talk with one of the patient’s physicians, Dr. Robert Beach, a professor of neurology and chief of epilepsy at Upstate.

Also on "HealthLink on Air," we will explore some of the uses of artificial intelligence in medicine and health care with Dr. Amr Wardeh. He is a resident physician in radiology at Upstate who has an interest in artificial intelligence and informatics.

And, a common and potentially dangerous infection can be treated better through stool transplantation than antibiotics, explains an Upstate doctor involved in researching the diarrheal illness known as C. diff (full name: Clostridioides difficile). Dr. Aamer Imdad explains the value of introducing someone else's feces into a C. diff patient. Imdad is an assistant professor of pediatrics specializing in nutrition and pediatric gastroenterology.

Finally, Dr. Ioana Medrea, a neurologist at Upstate, talks briefly about how to avoid random headaches.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.