Post-stroke depression, cochlear implants, new drug for Alzheimer's

People who survive stroke commonly may experience depression – and that can make the rehabilitation process more challenging. Two Upstate providers who care for people who are recovering from stroke discuss post-stroke depression in this week's "HealthLink on Air." Carrie Garcia is a speech pathologist, and Jessica Mungro is an assistant professor of rehabilitation psychology at Upstate.

Also this week, electronic devices called cochlear implants can help people with hearing loss to understand speech as well as hear more sounds. Upstate audiologist Jeffrey VanTassel explains what to expect from a cochlear implant and how to decide whether you are a good candidate.

And, a new drug can reduce cognitive and functional decline in people with early Alzheimer’s disease. Neurologist Tinatin Chabrashvili explains what to expect from the drug, lecanemab, which is given by infusion at Upstate University Hospital. Chabrashvili is a professor of neurology and the director of Upstate’s Neurodegenerative Disorders Center.

