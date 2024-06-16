© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
HealthLink on Air

Post-stroke depression, cochlear implants, new drug for Alzheimer's

By HealthLink on Air
Published June 16, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT

People who survive stroke commonly may experience depression – and that can make the rehabilitation process more challenging. Two Upstate providers who care for people who are recovering from stroke discuss post-stroke depression in this week's "HealthLink on Air." Carrie Garcia is a speech pathologist, and Jessica Mungro is an assistant professor of rehabilitation psychology at Upstate.

Also this week, electronic devices called cochlear implants can help people with hearing loss to understand speech as well as hear more sounds. Upstate audiologist Jeffrey VanTassel explains what to expect from a cochlear implant and how to decide whether you are a good candidate.

And, a new drug can reduce cognitive and functional decline in people with early Alzheimer’s disease. Neurologist Tinatin Chabrashvili explains what to expect from the drug, lecanemab, which is given by infusion at Upstate University Hospital. Chabrashvili is a professor of neurology and the director of Upstate’s Neurodegenerative Disorders Center.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

Tags
HealthLink on Air strokeAlzheimer's
Stay Connected
HealthLink on Air
See stories by HealthLink on Air