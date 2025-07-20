A meat allergy, hepatic artery pump, ADHD and exercise

Certain tick bites are believed to trigger a bad reaction to red meat, Jamie Romeiser, PhD, an Upstate public health researcher, explains in this week's "HealthLink on Air." Romeiser, who experienced the reaction, explains what is called alpha-gal syndrome, named after a carbohydrate molecule, and how the bite of a lone star tick sets the process in motion. She is an assistant professor of public health and preventive medicine at Upstate.

Also on this week's show, for people with colorectal or bile duct cancer that has spread to the liver, a relatively new treatment option may improve survival and life expectancy. Surgeon Mashaal Dhir, MD, tells about hepatic artery infusion therapy. Dhir is an associate professor of surgery at Upstate and chief of hepatobiliary and pancreatic surgery.

And, research suggests that physical activity can help some children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Psychologist Stephen Faraone, PhD, discusses what the research means, explaining the term "disinhibition," and which activities appear to be most helpful. Faraone is a Distinguished Professor and vice chair of research of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Upstate, who has devoted most of his professional life to research of ADHD. He writes about ADHD research on his blog at ADHDevidence.org.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

