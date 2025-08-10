Melanoma, chronic Lyme disease research

Melanoma is the most dangerous form of skin cancer. Hematologist/oncologist Jade Homsi, MD, discusses how it is diagnosed and the treatment options in this episode of "HealthLink on Air." Homsi is chief of hematology and oncology at Upstate and the associate director of adult hematology/oncology at the Upstate Cancer Center.

Also on this week's show, the Upstate Institute for Global Health is looking for participants for a treatment study for post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome, also known as chronic Lyme disease. Kristopher Paolino, MD, the lead researcher, explains that volunteers in the study can expect multiple transfusions at a series of appointments and may be able to help find an effective treatment for this debilitating condition. Paolino is an assistant professor of medicine, and microbiology and immunology, specializing in infectious disease at Upstate.

And Upstate’s chief of geriatrics, Sharon Brangman, MD, discusses when it's time to see a specialist in geriatrics.

