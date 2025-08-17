Menopause, and burn prevention

Menopause, marking the end of a woman's reproductive years, can prompt questions and concerns about hormone levels, hormone replacement, perimenopause and more. Dr. Maureen Burke explains what's involved in this transitional stage of life on this week's "HealthLink on Air." She is Upstate's chief of general obstetrics and gynecology.

Also on this week's show, nurse Kelly Reed gives advice about ways to prevent burn injuries around the home and around the campfire. She is the burn injury prevention and education outreach coordinator for the Clark Burn Center at Upstate.

And, psychiatrist Dr. Christopher Lucas gives advice for curbing cell phone addiction.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.