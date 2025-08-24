Curbing aggression, and a hospital violence prevention program

Most people with aggressive behavior receive no psychotherapy to help them learn how to meet their needs without violence, according to a study by Upstate researchers. Joseph Strayhorn, MD, the study's lead author, discusses the research and the state of violence and aggression in society on this week's "HealthLink on Air." Strayhorn is a clinical assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Upstate.

Also on this week's show, Upstate University Hospital is designated as a Level 1 trauma center, meaning it has expertise in caring for trauma patients. Doctors, nurses and medical technicians repair the physical wounds of violence, while trauma social worker Tafara Timmons focuses on emotional support and violence prevention. She explains her role in the Violence Education Prevention Outreach Program.

And emergency physician Jay Brenner, MD, gives advice for bringing a senior to the hospital.

