© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
HealthLink on Air

How exercise protects brains and reduces cancer recurrence, and more

By HealthLink on Air
Published August 31, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
Upstate's HealthLink On Air - August 31,2025

Previous studies have demonstrated that physical activity may help lower the risk of Alzheimer’s disease or slow its progression. Now a geneticist from Upstate is taking that work a step further. Nathan Tucker, an associate professor of pharmacology at Upstate, recently published a paper exploring how exercise protects the brain on a cellular level, and he explains his work on this week's episode of "HealthLink on Air."

Also on the show, exercise can boost survival rates in people who have colon cancer, according to an international study recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Exercise physiologist Carol Sames explains how the study was conducted and the moves cancer survivors can make to help reduce recurrence. Sames is an associate professor of physical therapy education and an assistant professor of physician assistant studies at Upstate

And, early detection is important in treating skin cancers. Dana Ruth, a family nurse practitioner at Upstate, discusses the signs and symptoms of the three most common skin cancers: melanoma and basal cell and squamous cell carcinomas. She also goes over methods of prevention.

Also this week, toxicologist Michael Hodgman, MD, explains what's important to know about marijuana edibles.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

HealthLink on Air
Stay Connected
HealthLink on Air
See stories by HealthLink on Air