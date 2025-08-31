How exercise protects brains and reduces cancer recurrence, and more

Previous studies have demonstrated that physical activity may help lower the risk of Alzheimer’s disease or slow its progression. Now a geneticist from Upstate is taking that work a step further. Nathan Tucker, an associate professor of pharmacology at Upstate, recently published a paper exploring how exercise protects the brain on a cellular level, and he explains his work on this week's episode of "HealthLink on Air."

Also on the show, exercise can boost survival rates in people who have colon cancer, according to an international study recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Exercise physiologist Carol Sames explains how the study was conducted and the moves cancer survivors can make to help reduce recurrence. Sames is an associate professor of physical therapy education and an assistant professor of physician assistant studies at Upstate

And, early detection is important in treating skin cancers. Dana Ruth, a family nurse practitioner at Upstate, discusses the signs and symptoms of the three most common skin cancers: melanoma and basal cell and squamous cell carcinomas. She also goes over methods of prevention.

Also this week, toxicologist Michael Hodgman, MD, explains what's important to know about marijuana edibles.

