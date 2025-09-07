COVID vaccines and childhood vaccination recommendations

Dr. Stephen Thomas helps explain the new COVID vaccine recommendations, how the coronavirus continues to evolve, and how to decide whether you need a shot on this week's "HealthLink on Air." Thomas is director of the Upstate Global Health Institute and a professor of microbiology and immunology who specializes in infectious disease at Upstate.

Also on the show, Dr. Jana Shaw tackles the question of whether children need a vaccine for COVID or other diseases, including influenza and respiratory syncytial virus. Parents and caregivers may be confused about childhood vaccinations because professional medical groups, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, have issued recommendations that differ from those put out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Shaw, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Upstate, explains the discrepancies and where parents can turn for reliable information.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

