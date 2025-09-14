Alzheimer's blood test, cystic fibrosis advance

Dr. Sharon Brangman tells about the new blood test that can help detect early signs of Alzheimer’s disease on this week's "HealthLink on Air." The test is meant to be used as part of a comprehensive evaluation of someone who is experiencing symptoms of dementia. It tests for the accumulation of the abnormal proteins amyloid and tau, but even their presence does not guarantee that a person will develop Alzheimer's. Brangman is the chief of geriatrics at Upstate, where she is a distinguished service professor and the director of the Center for Excellence for Alzheimer’s Disease.

Also on the show, the three-drug combination called Trikafta has revolutionized the treatment of the most common form of cystic fibrosis. Dr. Christopher Fortner, medical director of Upstate's cystic fibrosis program, explains how the medication works and the way it has improved his patients' lives on this week's "HealthLink on Air."

And, Dr. Nayla Khoury, an Upstate psychiatrist, talks about how to cultivate compassion.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.