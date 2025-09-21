Lyme complication, spina bifida and childhood leukemia

Lyme carditis is a potentially dangerous complication of untreated Lyme disease that affects the heart, as explained by emergency physician Erin Underriner in this week's "HealthLink on Air" program.

In addition, spina bifida, a birth defect that can have effects ranging from mild to severe, requires specialty care, which Upstate Medical University provides through its Spina Bifida Clinic. Dr. Nienke Dosa, a professor of pediatrics and the medical director of the Spina Bifida Clinic, and Julia Duff, executive director of the Spina Bifida Association of New York State, explain what is understood about the condition and how it is sometimes treated with surgery before birth.

Also on the show, the most common childhood cancer is a type of leukemia, and doctors have been looking for ways to reduce its recurrence. A recent national study involved 26 children from the Upstate Cancer Center, and Dr. Melanie Comito explains the findings. She’s a professor of pediatrics and the chief of hematology and oncology at Upstate.

And, urologist Joseph Jacob advises people to see a doctor if they notice blood in their urine. It's a potential sign of bladder cancer that should not be ignored.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.