Hip preservation surgery, climate change and childhood adversity

Hip surgery that preserves the hip, rather than replacing it, can work for some patients. Dr. Zachary Vredenburgh explains this procedure and some of the problems it can remedy, such as labral tears, hip impingement and hip dysplasia, on this week's "HealthLink on Air." He’s an assistant professor of orthopedic surgery at Upstate.

Also this week, global health researchers have been studying how the changing climate is impacting health all over the world. One health field that is especially concerned is that of otolaryngology – the ear, nose and throat doctors. Dr. Evan Hughes explains how the warming climate causes hay fever season to last longer and be more severe. He is a resident ear, nose and throat doctor at Upstate.

In addition, psychiatrist Thomas Schulze discusses the effects that childhood adversity can have in adulthood.

And, child psychologist Henry Roane, director of the Golisano Center for Special Needs, tells what to do if you suspect your child may have autism.

