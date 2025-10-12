Flourishing with a disability, and heat dangers

A new book offers a window into how scholars, artists, writers and thought leaders with disabilities understand what it means to "flourish" in a world that was not built for them. Liz Bowen, one of the editors of “The Art of Flourishing: Conversations on Disability,” describes how the book came about and the messages it hopes to convey on "HealthLink on Air" this week. Bowen is an assistant professor of bioethics and humanities at Upstate.

Also on the show, heat's effects can be seen in overall death rates as well as in workplace injuries. Augusta Williams goes over the research she participated in that focused on the growing health threat of heat. She is an assistant professor of public health and preventive medicine at Upstate.

And, Upstate pediatrician Dr. Aimee Steiniger advises how to talk with your kids about sex.

