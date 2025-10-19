Antidepressants in pregnancy, type 1 diabetes cure, surgery for kids

Using antidepressants in pregnancy means weighing the risks of the expectant mother's anxiety or depression versus possible harm to the baby. On "HealthLink on Air" this week, Drs. Cecilia Zemanek and Nevena Radonjic, Upstate psychiatrists, discuss treatment options and how doctors might disagree with a recent panel organized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that cast doubt on the safety of some antidepressants. Zemanek and Radonjic specialize in women’s mental health.

Also this week, an experimental treatment has shown success curing people with the most severe form of type 1 diabetes. It's a stem cell-based treatment, and Dr. Tuncay Delibasi explains how it works and who it's designed to help. Delibasi is a professor of medicine at Upstate specializing in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism.

In addition, Upstate nurse Mary Ellen Sheridan discusses childhood surgery and what to expect from it. She also talks about her role as president of the American Pediatric Surgical Nurses Association Inc., and that organization's aims.

And, registered dietitian nutritionist Heather Dorsey talks about savoring the foods of fall.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

