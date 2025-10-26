'Tech neck,' bug bites and medical legal partnership

If you spend three or four or five hours a day on your smartphone, or maybe a full eight hours on a computer for work, or both, you may be tiring your neck and body, creating a condition called “tech neck.” Upstate physical therapist Ryan Martin explains symptoms of which to be aware, and preventive steps you can take on this week's "HealthLink on Air."

Also on the show, the effects of bug bites can range from mild itching to severe allergic reactions. Dr. Zachary Shepherd goes over the various types of bug bites, how to treat them and when to seek medical care. He is an associate professor of medicine who specializes in internal medicine at Upstate.

And, legal help is being offered to some Upstate patients through a joint program with Syracuse University's College of Law. The Syracuse Medical Legal Partnership gives SU law students real-world experience as they work with Upstate medical providers to identify legal issues that might involve the health of patients and their families. Explaining how it works are lawyers Sarah Reckess, an assistant professor of bioethics and humanities at Upstate, and Suzette Meléndez, a teaching professor from Syracuse University and director of the partnership.

Dr. Travis Hobart, an Upstate pediatrician, also tells how to help a toddler get to sleep.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.