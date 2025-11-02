Treating suicidality, and diaper need

Suicide was among the top eight leading causes of death for people ages 10 to 64 in 2023, and it was the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 34. Many therapists treat suicidality as a chronic illness, but there may be a better way. Psychiatrists Robert Gregory and Gita Ramamurthy explain a recovery model of therapy that has shown lasting success in this week's "HealthLink on Air." They wrote about their strategy in a paper in the journal Frontiers in Psychiatry. Gregory is a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Upstate, and Ramamurthy is an assistant professor specializing in psychosomatic medicine and psychiatry.

Also this week, pediatrician Winter Berry discusses how part of keeping babies healthy is making sure their diapers are changed when they get dirty – but that can be a financial challenge because diapers can be expensive. Three pediatricians from Upstate explore this issue in an article about diaper need in the New England Journal of Medicine. Berry, an associate professor of pediatrics at Upstate, explains how diapers are tied to a baby's health, are part of a family’s well-being and are not covered by established social safety net programs.

