Pediatric After Hours Care, exercise and cancer, more

If your child has a minor injury or an illness that arises when your primary doctor is unavailable, how do you decide between a pediatric emergency department at a hospital or an urgent care center for children? Dr. Phillip Mackewicz explains what types of illnesses and injuries are appropriate for the Upstate Golisano Pediatric After Hours Care, which has relocated into the Nappi Wellness Institute, 725 E. Adams St., Syracuse, across from Upstate University Hospital, in this week's "HealthLink on Air" show. After Hours Care offers free parking in the attached garage and a pharmacy in the same building. Mackewicz specializes in pediatric emergency medicine at Upstate and serves as the medical director for Golisano Pediatric After Hours Care.

Also this week, a new study on exercise and cancer shows that when muscles are exercising, they pump out substances that can suppress the growth of breast cancer cells. Exercise physiologist Carol Sames talks about this study and the way researchers zeroed in on how exercise can reduce cancer recurrence. Sames is an associate professor of physical therapy education and an assistant professor of physician assistant studies at Upstate.

And, Upstate's Norton College of Medicine student Michael Sun shares a paper he co-wrote about various dermatological concerns that may arise during or after treatment for urologic cancers.

