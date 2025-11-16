AFib treatments, mental health careers, estrogen therapy

Atrial fibrillation is the most common cardiac arrhythmia, and it becomes a greater risk as people age. On this week's "HealthLink on Air," electrophysiologist Jorge Romero discusses how this condition is diagnosed and the best options for treatment. He is a professor of medicine at Upstate and section chief of cardiac electrophysiology.

Also on the show, various mental health professions, such as psychiatry, psychology and social work, involve distinct educational requirements and job options. Holly Vanderhoff discusses the various jobs and who they might suit, at a time when the United States has a shortage of such professionals. Vanderhoff is a clinical psychologist and associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Upstate, as well as the chair of the public education committee for the Central New York Psychological Association.

And, gynecologist Maureen Burke addresses whether estrogen use is safe for women at menopause.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

