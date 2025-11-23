Gen Z health concerns, concussions, the 'roundness' index

Doctors of family medicine treat patients of all ages. On this week's "HealthLink on Air,” Dr. Kaushal Nanavati focuses on the health concerns of "Generation Z," young adults born between 1997 and 2012, many of whom have graduated from pediatric care and are out on their own. Nanavati is a doctor of family medicine at Upstate and also the director of integrative medicine.

Also on the show, Dr. Matthew Grier explains concussions, how they're diagnosed and treated and other questions about this traumatic brain injury that can affect athletes from a variety of sports, as well as non-athletes of all ages. Grier is an assistant professor of physical medicine and rehabilitation and co-director of the Concussion Clinic at Upstate.

And, the body roundness index, or BRI, offers a new way to measure someone's body fat. The BRI is meant to correct some of the shortcomings of the body mass index, or BMI, which cannot distinguish between fat and muscle. Exercise physiologist Carol Sames tells how the new BRI works and how to calculate your own BRI. She is an associate professor of physical therapy education at Upstate.

Read the full episode transcript on the Upstate Medical University website.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.