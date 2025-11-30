© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Empathy loss in dementia patients; food label claims; cancer research's rewards

By HealthLink on Air
Published November 30, 2025 at 6:00 AM EST
Upstate's HealthLink on Air - November 30, 2025

Doctoral candidate Aya Kobeissi discusses the role of oxytocin -- the "love hormone" -- in restoring lost empathy for some dementia patients. Doctor of family medicine Joshua Steinberg and Norton College of Medicine student Shruti Venkatesh share their analysis of health claims on food packaging. Cancer researcher John Brognard talks about how he entered this field and what he finds so gratifying about it.

Read the full episode transcript on the Upstate Medical University website.

