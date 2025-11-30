Empathy loss in dementia patients; food label claims; cancer research's rewards

Doctoral candidate Aya Kobeissi discusses the role of oxytocin -- the "love hormone" -- in restoring lost empathy for some dementia patients. Doctor of family medicine Joshua Steinberg and Norton College of Medicine student Shruti Venkatesh share their analysis of health claims on food packaging. Cancer researcher John Brognard talks about how he entered this field and what he finds so gratifying about it.

