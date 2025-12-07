Preventing second strokes, cerebrovascular conditions, kidney disease

An estimated one in four stroke survivors will have a second stroke within five years – and more than a third of second strokes are fatal. So post-stroke care and prevention are crucial. On this week's episode of "HealthLink on Air," Upstate cardiologist Dr. Andrew Weinberg and vascular and interventional neurologist Dr. Hesham Masoud explain the role of atrial fibrillation in stroke, and methods of monitoring for that heart rhythm disorder to reduce the risk of a second stroke in some stroke survivors.

Also on the show, Upstate neurosurgeon Dr. Haydn Hoffman discusses the rare condition known as moyamoya, along with treatments for ischemic stroke, in which a blood vessel in the brain becomes blocked. Hoffman has returned to Upstate, where he did his residency training, after he left for further specialized training in a cerebrovascular and endovascular fellowship. He is an assistant professor of neurosurgery.

And the chief of nephrology, Dr. Michael Lioudis, tells what you can do to reduce your risk of kidney disease.

