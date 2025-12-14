Anesthesia, foot and ankle surgery, the PA profession

Anesthesia: When you face surgery, which type will you need? Anesthesiologist Susan Samudre talks about the differences between general, regional and local anesthesia, as well as what patients can expect from their anesthesiologist on this week's "HealthLink on Air.” Dr. Samudre is an assistant professor of anesthesiology and director of regional anesthesia at Upstate.

Also on the show, some foot and ankle surgery can be done in a minimally invasive way. Orthopedic surgeon Eric Bellinger discusses operations that can correct certain bunions, hammertoes and ruptures of the Achilles tendon. Dr. Bellinger is an assistant professor of orthopedic surgery at Upstate, specializing in surgery of the foot and ankle.

And, physician assistant Robyn Chalupa tells about the PA profession, one of the most popular jobs in health care, which is expected to increase in the next decade. Chalupa is chair and program director of Physician Assistant Studies in Upstate’s College of Health Professions. She explains what's involved in training to become a PA and why she thinks the demand for PA careers will continue.

Read the full episode transcript on the Upstate Medical University website.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.