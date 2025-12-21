Self-harm among kids, trauma care, therapy in schools

Poison centers across the U.S. show cases of children and teens increasingly exposed to medications, dietary supplements and psychoactive substances among children – and those exposures seem to be tied to self-harm or suicidal intent. In this week's "HealthLink on Air,” Dr. Vincent Calleo shares data from the Upstate New York Poison Center, which provides free and confidential assistance around the clock at 1-800-222-1222. Calleo is an adult and pediatric emergency physician at Upstate, the chief of medical toxicology and the medical director of the poison center.

Also on the show, a Level 1 trauma center – like Upstate University Hospital – is equipped to provide comprehensive 24/7 care for patients with severe injuries, along with additional teaching and prevention responsibilities. Trauma program manager and registered nurse Melaina King explains the importance of trauma care and how Upstate ranks in the top 10% for adult trauma patient mortality. "In other words, our patients have better outcomes than those treated at 90% of trauma centers across the nation," she said.

And, Upstate Medical University has teamed up with the Syracuse City School District to provide behavioral and mental health services in the city schools. Upstate psychiatrist Dr. James Demer explains how the program aims to support the well-being and academic success of students and their families, and plans for staffing, accessibility and expansion.

Read the full episode transcript on the Upstate Medical University website.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.